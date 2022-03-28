Will Smith's Behavior At The Oscars After Parties Has Everyone Scratching Their Head

Everyone was shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The viral moment had fans and stars alike reacting in utter disbelief. "Wtaf????? That wasn't scripted?????" host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah tweeted. Others made snap judgments about the altercation, addressing whether the actor's attack on Rock was warranted after the comedian roasted Smith's wife's appearance on stage. "This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia," actor Sophia Bush tweeted. "Punching down at someone's auto-immune disease is wrong." Rapper Nicki Minaj agreed that Smith's outburst over his wife was explained. "while y'all seeing the joke he's seeing her pain," she tweeted.

Smith himself had an emotional response to his actions. Taking the stage to accept his Oscar for Best Actor for "King Richard," Smith tearfully said, "Love will make you do crazy things." He added, "This moment is really complicated for me." Smith's outburst has no doubt rocked audiences everywhere, but it's his behavior following the ceremony that really has fans scratching their heads.