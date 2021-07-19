Willow Smith Just Shaved Her Head. Here's Why
Willow Smith is shaving off all her hair... again. The singer isn't new to the big chop, shaving off her head in the name of art back in March 2020. Smith spent 24 hours behind glass, according to People, taking part in an art performance at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. "I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and a lot of emotional baggage," said the youngest of the Smith family on "Red Table Talk." "Six, seven, years of emotions, just... I let it all go." The artist had also shaved her head back when she was 12 years old.
Willow even convinced her famous mom Jada Pinkett Smith to shave her own head over this summer. The actor took to Instagram to share her new hairdo with the caption, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT ... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."
Now, Willow Smith is doing yet another shed of her own, and this time set to her 2010 hit single "Whip My Hair." Here's the situation.
Willow Smith shaves her head during big life moments
In a Facebook watch concert titled "Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything," singer Willow Smith further embraced her new pop-rock era giving fans a taste of her fourth studio album, "Lately I Feel Everything." The artist even teamed up with Avril Lavigne in the 45-minute performance that turned heads as Smith ended the concert by shaving her head.
"I'm thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance," said the singer in a behind-the-scenes clip prior to the concert. "This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments."
The pivotal moment in Smith's career comes as the artist is taking on the likes of her mother's past as pop-rock singer, a contrast from where the singer began with her 2010 single. "I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it," said the artist to People in 2019 about her debut track. "I was just like, 'Whoa, this is not the life that I want.'" With a new big chop, a new album, and a new sound, it seems like Willow Smith might be closer to the life she wants.