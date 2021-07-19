Willow Smith Just Shaved Her Head. Here's Why

Willow Smith is shaving off all her hair... again. The singer isn't new to the big chop, shaving off her head in the name of art back in March 2020. Smith spent 24 hours behind glass, according to People, taking part in an art performance at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. "I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and a lot of emotional baggage," said the youngest of the Smith family on "Red Table Talk." "Six, seven, years of emotions, just... I let it all go." The artist had also shaved her head back when she was 12 years old.

Willow even convinced her famous mom Jada Pinkett Smith to shave her own head over this summer. The actor took to Instagram to share her new hairdo with the caption, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT ... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

Now, Willow Smith is doing yet another shed of her own, and this time set to her 2010 hit single "Whip My Hair." Here's the situation.