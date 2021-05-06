The Sweet Way Willow Smith Surprised Her Mom Jada Pinkett Smith
Mother's Day isn't until this weekend, but Willow Smith has already given her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, a super thoughtful gift. It shouldn't be all that surprising, as the two share a very close bond. For example, the mother-daughter duo co-host the popular Facebook Live show, "Red Table Talk," alongside Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
On the show, the three women have candid conversations about social and cultural issues with a number of special guests, discussing topics such as mental health, surviving sexual assault, and more. During the show, Willow even opened up to her mother about living a polyamorous lifestyle, while Jada spoke with husband Will Smith about her past affair with singer August Alsina.
Thus, it shouldn't be shocking that Willow decided to use the same platform to surprise her mother with an early Mother's Day gift. And it's definitely one of the sweetest ones we have seen in a while.
Willow Smith performed with her mother's old rock band
On the latest installment of "Red Table Talk," a Mother's Day-themed episode, Willow Smith gave her mother a special surprise. In fact, she performed with Jada Pinkett Smith's former rock band, Wicked Wisdom. Yes, Jada was in a rock band! The group used to go on tour when Willow was little, as the video explains.
"Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around," Willow said. "My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically bada**. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom."
"I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about," Willow explained, "so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.'" Judging by Jada's reaction, it seems like she loved the surprise, as she can be seen cheering on her daughter and singing along. How cute!