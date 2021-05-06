The Sweet Way Willow Smith Surprised Her Mom Jada Pinkett Smith

Mother's Day isn't until this weekend, but Willow Smith has already given her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, a super thoughtful gift. It shouldn't be all that surprising, as the two share a very close bond. For example, the mother-daughter duo co-host the popular Facebook Live show, "Red Table Talk," alongside Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

On the show, the three women have candid conversations about social and cultural issues with a number of special guests, discussing topics such as mental health, surviving sexual assault, and more. During the show, Willow even opened up to her mother about living a polyamorous lifestyle, while Jada spoke with husband Will Smith about her past affair with singer August Alsina.

Thus, it shouldn't be shocking that Willow decided to use the same platform to surprise her mother with an early Mother's Day gift. And it's definitely one of the sweetest ones we have seen in a while.