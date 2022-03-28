Inside Chris Rock And Will Smith's Fractured Relationship

Things are not looking so friendly at the moment between "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. During a live international broadcast of the 2022 Oscars on March 27, Smith slapped Rock for making comments about the appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, cites People. The heated incident began when Rock compared Jada's buzz cut to a hairstyle on the movie "G.I. Jane." Because Jada has previously been open that she suffers from alopecia. a medical condition which causes intense hair loss, her husband did not take Rock's joke lightly. So much so, in fact, he aggressively went up onstage to hit Rock while millions watched and told the Oscar presenter to "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" Moments after, Rock kept his cool, calmly telling the crowd, "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

The violent confrontation came as a complete shock from both those watching at home and in-person, as Will — who later won an award for best actor — was initially seen smirking at Rock's joke, per The Washington Post. The Los Angeles Police Department even stated they were "informed" of the altercation. In good news for "The Pursuit of Happyness" actor, the department clarified that Rock "declined" to file a police report against Smith.

But this isn't the first time that Rock has teased Will and his wife, per Page Six. Now the intense moment has people looking back at their strained relationship.