Body Language Expert Decodes Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction To Awkward Oscars Joke - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and needless to say, it left everyone stunned, shocked, and completely surprised. Will came on stage soon after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and delivered the slap heard around the world. Rock said, "Jada, love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," which was apparently a jab made at Jada's struggle with alopecia, per CNN.

Even though everyone is still trying to decode, decipher, and dissect Will's slap at Rock from all different angles, Regina Hall took a jab at his marriage to Jada well before Rock even stepped onstage. Between awards, Hall joked that some of the pre-show COVID-19 tests were lost and said that "emergency testing" needed to conveniently be done on a few of the industry's hottest bachelors, including Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, and so on. Hall then zeroed in on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. According to the Daily Beast, Hall poked fun at reports of the Smiths' open marriage and quipped to Will, "You're married, but you know what? You're on the list, and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here!" While fans are still fuming after Will's attack on Rock, one body language expert has exclusively decoded Will and Jada's reaction to the other awkward joke that was made at their expense.