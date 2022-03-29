Body Language Expert Unravels Will Smith's Complex Reaction To Amy Schumer's Joke About His Slap

Amy Schumer seems to know a thing or two about diffusing tension.

At the 2022 Oscars, where the wildly controversial physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock happened, the "I Feel Pretty" actor tried clearing the air with a timely joke. The comedian, who co-hosted the award show alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, did what she does best to lighten up the mood across the room.

"I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?" she said, shortly after Smith smacked Rock on live television and cussed him out for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. "There's, like, a different vibe in here." She received a fist bump from Tiffany Haddish for the witty comment, and said, "Oh, well. Probably not." Many tuned in to Smith's reaction since he'd returned to his seat after the altercation, and according to what a body language expert exclusively told Nicki Swift, he didn't seem to have taken the joke personally.