Amy Schumer Says She Is Traumatized Over Will Smith's Slap

It seems like Amy Schumer is still trying to process what went down between Will Smith and Chris Rock on Oscars night, just like the rest of the world. The comedian took to her Instagram account to post a screenshot of herself, and she said in the caption that she's still having a hard time trying to unpack what happened. She wrote, "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

That said, some critics believe that Will's slap was "no worse" than co-host Regina Hall's "sexist" antics on stage, according to the New York Post. During one segment of the show, Hall took it upon herself to pat down male audience members and onstage presenters. Not only that, but she also called up a group of single Hollywood men, including Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper, and more, to "come backstage, take your mask off — if you have one — and your clothes," for a "quick COVID test." So far Schumer has not said how triggered she may have felt by that.