Who Does America Support More: Will Smith Or Chris Rock?
Let's play the celeb feud game, shall we? Drake or Kanye West? Prince Harry or Prince William? Cardi B or Nicki Minaj? And now, in an all-new and bizarre turn of events: Will Smith or Chris Rock?
Following the altercation at the 2022 Oscars, wherein Rock made Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head the butt of one of his jokes and, in turn, Will stormed the stage opting to defend his wife's honor in an arguably archaic display by striking Rock in the face, fans and fellow celebrities are now squarely picking sides. Actor Zoe Kravitz minced no words in an Instagram post, referring to Will's behavior as assault. "Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she penned in the caption along with a photo of her posing on the red carpet. Conversely, rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to defend Smith's actions. "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y'all seeing the joke he's seeing her pain," she penned.
But where does America stand as a whole regarding the new celeb feud? The answer just might surprise you...
Poll participants sided with Will Smith
The jury of public opinion has spoken and America is in support of... Will Smith.
As reported by Mediaite, a poll conducted on March 28 by Blue Rose Research on March 28 revealed that a whopping 52.3 percent of people sided with Smith and blamed Chris Rock for the altercation. That means that out of the 2162 participants who were polled only 47.7 percent believed that Smith was actually in the wrong for his violent outburst.
On the other hand, in a poll conducted by The U.S. Sun, 42 percent of the participants strongly agreed that Smith should have his Oscar taken away for the incident. Meanwhile, 9% strongly disagreed that the Oscar winner should be stripped of his award. It should be noted, however, that only one Oscar has ever been revoked in the history of the Academy awards, per The Wrap. Still, that doesn't mean the punishment is entirely off the table. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the organization said in a statement on March 28, per NBC News. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law." TBD, we suppose.