Who Does America Support More: Will Smith Or Chris Rock?

Let's play the celeb feud game, shall we? Drake or Kanye West? Prince Harry or Prince William? Cardi B or Nicki Minaj? And now, in an all-new and bizarre turn of events: Will Smith or Chris Rock?

Following the altercation at the 2022 Oscars, wherein Rock made Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head the butt of one of his jokes and, in turn, Will stormed the stage opting to defend his wife's honor in an arguably archaic display by striking Rock in the face, fans and fellow celebrities are now squarely picking sides. Actor Zoe Kravitz minced no words in an Instagram post, referring to Will's behavior as assault. "Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she penned in the caption along with a photo of her posing on the red carpet. Conversely, rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to defend Smith's actions. "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y'all seeing the joke he's seeing her pain," she penned.

But where does America stand as a whole regarding the new celeb feud? The answer just might surprise you...