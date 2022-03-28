Nicki Minaj Takes A Strong Stance In The Chris Rock Will Smith Debacle

Rapper Nicki Minaj is no stranger to award show drama. Minaj infamously called out singer Miley Cyrus as they were both standing on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, bellowing, "Miley, what's good!" It wasn't a scripted moment, it was very much real, intense, and loaded with animosity. Minaj was still not happy with Cyrus four years later when she said during a 2019 interview, per USA Today, "The white girl cry and made the Black girl seem like she was a bad guy ... She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason." On the other hand, Cyrus said at the time she didn't believe there was "beef now anymore," per Complex.

So with all of that rollercoaster award show drama under her belt, it stands to reason that Minaj might have some insight into what went down on March 27 at the Oscars between Best Actor winner Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. And according to Minaj, she can see how both men might have felt in that moment, and she has compassion for both. However, the main person we should be thinking about, she says, is Jada Pinkett Smith.

Minaj has previously expressed on several occasions how much she adores and loves Jada, so she centered her idol in her series of tweets.