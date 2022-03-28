Lady Gaga's Tender Words For Liza Minnelli On The Oscars Stage Are Warming Hearts

While everyone was still reeling (in more ways than one) from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli provided the audience with some much-needed sweetness as they presented the award for Best Picture at the end of the ceremony. If it weren't for The Slap and all the online discourse that sparked, Gaga and Minnelli's touching moment probably would have been the thing that kept social media chattering all night.

Minnelli was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, which can cause seizures and paralysis, in 2000, according to ABC News, which may have been why she used a wheelchair. According to People, Gaga actually requested to present the award with Minnelli, who was celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Cabaret." In a nod to Minnelli's Oscar-winning performance in that movie, Gaga was also wearing a tuxedo. The cabaret legend was greeted with raucous cheers when she appeared, and Gaga told her, "Do you see that? The public, they love you." Then, when Minnelli appeared to stumble over her cue cards at first, Gaga was heard offering her the sweetest words of support.