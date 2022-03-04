Lady Gaga Proves She's Not Bitter About Her Oscars Snub

In addition to being a phenomenal singer and performer, Lady Gaga is also a credible actor who is in demand.

In 2018, Gaga's acting career was on an all-time high when she starred as Ally Maine alongside Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born." The "Edge of Glory" hitmaker was honored with numerous accolades and became the first woman to win a Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA in one single year, according to Capital FM. Three years later, Gaga returned to the big screen when portraying Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's "House of Gucci."

After winning an Oscar for Best Original Song and receiving a nomination for Best Actress for "A Star Is Born," many assumed Gaga would also be recognized once again for their 2022 ceremony. However, it seems Mother Monster was completely snubbed, leaving fans shocked. "How was Lady Gaga not nominated for best actress? The academy awards are actually a joke," one user tweeted. "Just ridiculous that Lady Gaga was not nominated for best actress in House of Gucci," another person shared. "Lady Gaga not getting nominated for an Oscar is a disgrace. I'm irritated," a third wrote.

Even though it has rubbed a few people the wrong way, it seems the latest news on the entertainer proves Gaga has no bad blood with the Academy Awards.