Lady Gaga Proves She's Not Bitter About Her Oscars Snub
In addition to being a phenomenal singer and performer, Lady Gaga is also a credible actor who is in demand.
In 2018, Gaga's acting career was on an all-time high when she starred as Ally Maine alongside Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born." The "Edge of Glory" hitmaker was honored with numerous accolades and became the first woman to win a Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA in one single year, according to Capital FM. Three years later, Gaga returned to the big screen when portraying Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's "House of Gucci."
After winning an Oscar for Best Original Song and receiving a nomination for Best Actress for "A Star Is Born," many assumed Gaga would also be recognized once again for their 2022 ceremony. However, it seems Mother Monster was completely snubbed, leaving fans shocked. "How was Lady Gaga not nominated for best actress? The academy awards are actually a joke," one user tweeted. "Just ridiculous that Lady Gaga was not nominated for best actress in House of Gucci," another person shared. "Lady Gaga not getting nominated for an Oscar is a disgrace. I'm irritated," a third wrote.
Even though it has rubbed a few people the wrong way, it seems the latest news on the entertainer proves Gaga has no bad blood with the Academy Awards.
Lady Gaga will present at this year's ceremony
Many may have assumed that Lady Gaga wouldn't be in attendance for this year's Academy Awards after being completely snubbed, but that isn't the case. On March 3, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced their first set of actors who will present on the night and Miss Gaga is one of them. Joining the award-winning star on the night will be Rosie Perez, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," show producer Will Packer said, adding, "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking." Those wanting to tune in haven't got long to wait as the 94th ceremony will air later this month on March 27 on ABC.
After originally leaving fans not too happy, it seems Gaga's Little Monsters are glad to hear their fave will be making an appearance on the night. "This just made my day," one user wrote. "It's not a party without Gaga!" another insisted.