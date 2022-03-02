Zoe Kravitz's Interpretation Of Catwoman's Sexuality Has Everyone Talking

When long-held rumors that Catwoman was bisexual were finally confirmed in 2015 with the release of the "Catwoman #39" comic book, writer Genevieve Valentine spoke up. She wrote on her blog, "[Selina Kyle/Catwoman] flirted around it — often quite literally — for years now; for me, this wasn't a revelation so much as a confirmation." The Guardian notes that the reveal wasn't the first time DC had made a character a member of the LGBTQ community.

But, as reporter Zack Sharf notes for Variety, Catwoman's bisexuality has never been seen in any of the film adaptations — that is, until now. When speaking with Pedestrian, Zoë Kravitz said she interpreted her Selina/Catwoman as a bisexual woman, especially in her relationship with the character Anika in the new "The Batman" film. When asked by the outlet if she saw the Anika relationship as sexual she agreed. "That's definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship," she shared.

"The Batman" director Matt Reeves agreed with Kravitz, saying that it wasn't a direct choice to build Selina/Catwoman as bisexual, but he appreciates how Kravitz connected with Selina's relationship with Anika. "...one of the things [Kravitz] said which I loved was that: 'She's drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn't want to be that way anymore and Anika is like a stray and she loves her," he told Pedestrian.