Fans Are Going Wild Over Zoë Kravitz's Risqué Look At The Batman Premiere
Zoë Kravitz is a fashion icon. We know you already know that, but we just felt the need to say it again. The star has rocked some seriously high fashion looks over the years, proving she's not afraid to wear things that us mere mortals, let's be honest, probably wouldn't have the confidence to rock.
It's been iconic look after iconic look for this star (just ask Vogue!), which was probably driven by the fact that she actually doesn't really care what you think of her outfit choices, thank you very much. "I try and be confident in my personal style," she told Grazia in 2017. "If I execute a look well, I don't really care what other people think."
Her incredible sense of style was probably helped by growing up with such fashion forward parents, too. As the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, this star was exposed to style at a young age and confessed she still borrows things from her famous mom and dad's closets. Well, just as long as she gives them back in her mom's case.
"I wear my dad's T-shirts a lot because I love oversized T-shirts, and he has a lot. My mum has a lot of great vintage dresses, but I can't really steal anything from her, because she's on it!" Zoë joked. "She does let me raid her wardrobe sometimes and borrow things, though."
And that fashionista status was clearly out in force as Zoë hit "The Batman" red carpet.
Zoe Kravitz's cut outs had Twitter going crazy
Zoë Kravitz proved once again why she's a staple on the fashion pages as she stepped out for a screening of "The Batman" in London on February 23 in a sleek black dress — and it was pretty darn daring.
The actor, who plays Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman, got very bold as she rocked a long black dress with a scalloped neckline and two sets of cut-outs on the underside of her breasts. We told you it was a little risqué! The out there look from Lenny Kravitz daughter was custom-made by Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello, according to WWD, with the star having teamed up with the designer for several of her super stunning looks before.
Of course, Zoë — who opened up about her divorce from Karl Glusman mere days before her stunning red carpet appearance – totally nailed the skin baring look, and it's safe to say Twitter was pretty much losing its mind over the LBD (that's long black dress, in this instance). "Omgg Zoe Kravitz in this dress yaass and she looks ahmaaziing," one person tweeted, while another wrote with the caps lock very much on, "ZOË KRAVITZ DRESS EXCUSE ME MA'AM????!!!!"
The press was equally dazzled, with E! News declaring "Holy Smokes" in its headline, while BuzzFeed wanted to give her "all of the awards."
Two words. Flaw. Less.