Fans Are Going Wild Over Zoë Kravitz's Risqué Look At The Batman Premiere

Zoë Kravitz is a fashion icon. We know you already know that, but we just felt the need to say it again. The star has rocked some seriously high fashion looks over the years, proving she's not afraid to wear things that us mere mortals, let's be honest, probably wouldn't have the confidence to rock.

It's been iconic look after iconic look for this star (just ask Vogue!), which was probably driven by the fact that she actually doesn't really care what you think of her outfit choices, thank you very much. "I try and be confident in my personal style," she told Grazia in 2017. "If I execute a look well, I don't really care what other people think."

Her incredible sense of style was probably helped by growing up with such fashion forward parents, too. As the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, this star was exposed to style at a young age and confessed she still borrows things from her famous mom and dad's closets. Well, just as long as she gives them back in her mom's case.

"I wear my dad's T-shirts a lot because I love oversized T-shirts, and he has a lot. My mum has a lot of great vintage dresses, but I can't really steal anything from her, because she's on it!" Zoë joked. "She does let me raid her wardrobe sometimes and borrow things, though."

And that fashionista status was clearly out in force as Zoë hit "The Batman" red carpet.