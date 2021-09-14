Zo? Kravitz's Mesh Dress For Met Gala Is Raising Eyebrows

Though Hollywood nepotism definitely played a role in the rise of actor Zoe Kravitz — her parents are none other than Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, after all — Kravitz has proven she's a star in her own right. From nabbing the role of Catwoman in the highly anticipated film "The Batman" alongside Robert Pattison, per Deadline, to playing the main character in Hulu's "High Fidelity," and co-starring in HBO's mega hit "Big Little Lies," per IMDb, Kravitz is taking Hollywood by storm.

And when she's not making headlines for her work, the actor is usually in the tabloids because of her love life. Kravitz shocked fans when she announced her divorce from Karl Gulsman early this year after only being married for a year and a half. She's been back in the spotlight because of her new relationship with her alleged beau, actor Channing Tatum.

While Tatum and Kravitz both appeared on the Met Gala red carpet (separately, per Page Six), Kravitz turned heads at the September 13 event for one reason alone: her daring and edgy dress. Read on to learn more.