Channing Tatum Has One Word To Describe Zoë Kravitz

When Channing Tatum isn't busy starring in music videos, toggling between television and film, or reprising his role as Magic Mike, he's busy being a dad. He has joint custody of his daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and being a dad is serious business for him, according to People. In 2018, Tatum told Variety, "I have a kid, man. That is the biggest job that I have."

While Tatum is making his own way through Hollywood as an actor-producer-director combo, he is still making time for the women in his life. Namely his little Everly and his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. The two started dating in 2021 after working on the film "Pussy Island" together. An insider told People in October 2021 that the two actors weren't interested in hiding their relationship anymore, "it's obvious that they are very happy."

Now that they've been public for a handful of months, they're opening up about one another to the press, and Tatum had one word to describe Kravitz.