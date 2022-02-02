Channing Tatum Has One Word To Describe Zoë Kravitz
When Channing Tatum isn't busy starring in music videos, toggling between television and film, or reprising his role as Magic Mike, he's busy being a dad. He has joint custody of his daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and being a dad is serious business for him, according to People. In 2018, Tatum told Variety, "I have a kid, man. That is the biggest job that I have."
While Tatum is making his own way through Hollywood as an actor-producer-director combo, he is still making time for the women in his life. Namely his little Everly and his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. The two started dating in 2021 after working on the film "Pussy Island" together. An insider told People in October 2021 that the two actors weren't interested in hiding their relationship anymore, "it's obvious that they are very happy."
Now that they've been public for a handful of months, they're opening up about one another to the press, and Tatum had one word to describe Kravitz.
Channing Tatum knows Zoë Kravitz all too well
Just off of his co-directing and starring role stint in the new film "Dog," Channing Tatum knows how hard it is to direct and act in the same movie. His girlfriend Zoë Kravitz is making her directorial debut with the film "Pussy Island," which stars Tatum, and Tatum suggested she not take an acting role in the film as well because it is so much work. "I was like, 'you'll need double the days,'" he told Variety. "She's a perfectionist in the best possible way."
It's important to know how one's significant other operates around work, especially if you're working together on a project. So, while some might take offense to being called a "perfectionist," Tatum is clearly saying it with his lovely lady's wellbeing in mind.
That respect is mutual, as an industry source told People back in September that Kravitz "thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person." It's heartening to see these two support one another's multi-faceted dreams. We hope they continue to build one another up in an industry that can so often tear people down.