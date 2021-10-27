Why Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Don't Care About This Aspect Of Their Relationship
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have made headlines for being romantically-linked after working on the film "Pussy Island" together. This of course was not the first time Tatum found love while working on a movie; the actor met his long-time partner, Jenna Dewan, on the set of "Step Up," and the duo wasted little time starting their relationship. "We were basically together on the movie," Tatum admitted to Redbook in 2014. "As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together."
The "Magic Mike" star followed a similar trajectory when he was tapped by Kravitz to star in her directorial debut. Tatum, however, was originally surprised to be selected. "This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this?" he told Deadline in June. "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz added.
After collaborating on "Pussy Island," there were rumors that Tatum and Kravitz were dating, but nothing was made official until months later. In August, the two were spotted getting cozy on the streets of New York City. Shortly after, it was confirmed that the duo was an official couple. "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Keep reading to see how the couple treats their relationship differently than past ones.
Why they don't care if people know
Photos were published on October 24 of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz holding hands while they walked the streets of New York City days earlier, per Entertainment Tonight. The couple dressed casually as they enjoyed each other's company comfortably in public. Apparently, the two actors made a conscientious decision to not try to hide their relationship. "They are more relaxed lately," a source told People on October 27. "They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore," the insider added. "It's obvious that they are very happy."
Prior to adopting their relaxed approach, Tatum and Kravitz had attempted to keep their relationship low-key. In September, the A-list duo both attended the Met Gala, but arrived separately and did not pose for photos together — although they later showed signs of PDA at an exclusive afterparty where they "did not take their hands off of each other," per People.
Being publicly open about a relationship runs contrary to how Kravitz conducted herself while with her ex, Karl Glusman. In 2018, the "High Fidelity" star spilled the beans that she was engaged. "Oh yeah, I'm engaged," she told Rolling Stone during an interview. "I haven't told anyone yet — I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private," Kravitz added. Even when the couple tied the knot they decided to keep it a secret from the public, and the info was later revealed by a source, per Us Weekly.