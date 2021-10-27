Why Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Don't Care About This Aspect Of Their Relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have made headlines for being romantically-linked after working on the film "Pussy Island" together. This of course was not the first time Tatum found love while working on a movie; the actor met his long-time partner, Jenna Dewan, on the set of "Step Up," and the duo wasted little time starting their relationship. "We were basically together on the movie," Tatum admitted to Redbook in 2014. "As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together."

The "Magic Mike" star followed a similar trajectory when he was tapped by Kravitz to star in her directorial debut. Tatum, however, was originally surprised to be selected. "This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this?" he told Deadline in June. "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz added.

After collaborating on "Pussy Island," there were rumors that Tatum and Kravitz were dating, but nothing was made official until months later. In August, the two were spotted getting cozy on the streets of New York City. Shortly after, it was confirmed that the duo was an official couple. "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Keep reading to see how the couple treats their relationship differently than past ones.