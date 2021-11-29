Everything We Know About Channing Tatum's Return To Magic Mike

The world of stripping has shaped Channing Tatum's life in more ways than one. On a personal level, the scene put food on the his table. As he told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2011, he worked as a stripper when he was 18. "I did it for almost a year. I've lived a crazy life, for sure. It seemed like a fun thing to do at the time and I got out unscathed. It's nothing I'm ashamed of and I'm not proud of it either," he said.

Tatum later had the idea of making a movie based on his experience, which brings us to the impact the activity had on Tatum's professional life. According to Deadline, the actor didn't keep his idea in the realm of dreams but took concrete steps to make it happen. "When Channing talked to me about this, I thought it was one of the best ideas I'd ever heard for a movie. I said I wanted in immediately. It's sexy, funny and shocking ... hopefully we're on the right track," director Steven Soderbergh said.

They were. The 2012 film "Magic Mike" went on to gross nearly $168 million worldwide, 24 times its $7 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. The success of the film inspired the team to produce a sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," which came out in 2015. Now, six years after the second installment and nine years after the first, Tatum will be back in his rip-away pants one more time.