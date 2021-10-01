How Does Zoe Kravitz Really Feel About Her Divorce?

Zoë Kravitz is one of Hollywood's most well-sought-after women. Her parents, actor Lisa Bonet and singer Lenny Kravitz, are certified A-listers, but Zoë has made a name for herself in her own right.

Per IMDb, Kravitz is tapped to star in two drama films in 2022, one of them being the anticipated "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson. And her role as earthy but secretive mom Bonnie Carlson in "Big Little Lies" helped the show win multiple Emmy Awards. Also, her iconic portrayal of sarcastic and snarky bisexual record store owner Robyn "Rob" Brooks in the TV show "High Fidelity" sent fans spiraling (in a good way!) on social media. Plus, it gave us flashbacks to when her cool mom was in the film version, too.

But being the cool girl of Hollywood isn't all gumdrops and roses. Kravitz met actor Karl Glusman in 2016, fell deeply in love, got married in 2018, and divorced him in 2020. Kravitz is a very private person and didn't speak publicly about the breakdown of her relationship with Glusman — until now.