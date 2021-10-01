How Does Zoe Kravitz Really Feel About Her Divorce?
Zoë Kravitz is one of Hollywood's most well-sought-after women. Her parents, actor Lisa Bonet and singer Lenny Kravitz, are certified A-listers, but Zoë has made a name for herself in her own right.
Per IMDb, Kravitz is tapped to star in two drama films in 2022, one of them being the anticipated "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson. And her role as earthy but secretive mom Bonnie Carlson in "Big Little Lies" helped the show win multiple Emmy Awards. Also, her iconic portrayal of sarcastic and snarky bisexual record store owner Robyn "Rob" Brooks in the TV show "High Fidelity" sent fans spiraling (in a good way!) on social media. Plus, it gave us flashbacks to when her cool mom was in the film version, too.
But being the cool girl of Hollywood isn't all gumdrops and roses. Kravitz met actor Karl Glusman in 2016, fell deeply in love, got married in 2018, and divorced him in 2020. Kravitz is a very private person and didn't speak publicly about the breakdown of her relationship with Glusman — until now.
Her upcoming album talks about her divorce
In a September interview with AnOther Magazine, Zoë Kravitz said she's been creating an album "for a couple of years, on and off" with producer Jack Antonoff. "I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between," she said. The album will also have aspects of her personal life, including her divorce from actor Karl Glusman.
"It's personal. It's about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too," Kravitz continued. "It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."
Kravitz filed for divorce in December 2020 after less than two years of marriage to the "Love" actor. The couple finalized their divorce in August, right around the time the internet saw the cute photos of Kravitz and Channing Tatum hanging out together, fueling dating rumors between the two. An insider told Us Magazine in August, "Channing and Zoë are dating, they both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single."