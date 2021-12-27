The Tragic Death Of Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallee
Jean-Marc Vallée — perhaps best known for his work on the popular 2013 film "Dallas Buyers Club" starring heavy-hitting actor Matthew McConaughey and the HBO series "Big Little Lies" starring A-list actor Reese Witherspoon — has died. The Canadian filmmaker was found dead in his home outside of Quebec City, Canada on December 26. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.
As reported by The New York Times, Vallée's death was first confirmed by his publicist, Bumble Ward, but the rep offered up no further details regarding the film director's death.
Shortly after learning of Vallée's death, however, Nathan Ross, Vallée's business partner and co-founder of the duo's production company, Crazyrose, issued a statement. "He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me," Ross said. "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on," he continued.
Jean-Marc Vallee enjoyed telling the perspective of the underdog
Jean-Marc Vallée got his start studying filmmaking at the Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montreal, per The New York Times. The budding filmmaker scored big with the debut of his first film in 1995, a french thriller titled, "Liste noire," even snagging a nomination for best motion picture at the 16th Genie Awards. After that, however, it was simply off to the races for the renowned director as he went on to rack up many more awards and accolades for his work including an Oscar nomination in editing for "Dallas Buyers Club" and two Emmy's for his directing and producing of HBO's "Big Little Lies," per People.
"I look back and I see that I seem to be attracted to these stories and to underdog characters where the humanity, the beautiful humanity, is dark," Vallée told The New York Times in 2018 about his penchant for underdog storytelling. "You know, it's presenting a human being in its whole. It means not being afraid to expose flaws, and not being perfect," he added.
RIP Jean-Marc Vallée.