The Tragic Death Of Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallee

Jean-Marc Vallée — perhaps best known for his work on the popular 2013 film "Dallas Buyers Club" starring heavy-hitting actor Matthew McConaughey and the HBO series "Big Little Lies" starring A-list actor Reese Witherspoon — has died. The Canadian filmmaker was found dead in his home outside of Quebec City, Canada on December 26. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

As reported by The New York Times, Vallée's death was first confirmed by his publicist, Bumble Ward, but the rep offered up no further details regarding the film director's death.

Shortly after learning of Vallée's death, however, Nathan Ross, Vallée's business partner and co-founder of the duo's production company, Crazyrose, issued a statement. "He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me," Ross said. "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on," he continued.