What Moment Inspired Reese Witherspoon To Take Control Of Her Career?

Reese Witherspoon has had a long career in Hollywood, appearing in iconic roles as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" to Tracy Flick in "Election" to June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line" (for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress). However, after an upbringing in Nashville, Witherspoon originally got her start as a child star — specifically, as a teenager in the 1991 film "The Man in the Moon." As Witherspoon got older, she found herself struggling with finding roles around the mid-to-late 2000s, which she attributed in part to her divorce from "Cruel Intentions" co-star Ryan Phillippe in a 2014 interview with CBS News.

"I was just kind of floundering career-wise, 'cause I wasn't making things I was passionate about," she said at the time. I was just kind of working, you know. And it was really clear that audiences weren't responding to anything I was putting out there."

Now, decades after her first film, it's clear that this revelation led the actor to reassess her career. Now, Witherspoon is mom to three children — Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, with Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 9, through her current marriage to Jim Toth — and she's gearing up for her latest role in the upcoming children's film, "Sing 2." Here's what she revealed to her cartoon co-star Scarlett Johansson about her mindset in Hollywood.