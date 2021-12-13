Reese Witherspoon And Her Daughter Absolutely Stun Fans With Their Latest Appearance Together
To borrow a line from "Mean Girls," Reese Witherspoon isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. Though she actually seems to look younger every single day, the "Sweet Home Alabama" star is actually a mom of three, welcoming her daughter, Ava Phillippe, in 1999, and son, Deacon Phillippe, in 2003, both with her former husband, Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon then made it a sweet three-peat when she welcomed her youngest son, Tennessee Toth, in 2012 with her second husband, Jim Toth.
So cool is Witherspoon and her kids that Ava and Deacon have actually worked with Queen B herself, none other than Beyoncé. The genetically blessed duo popped up in a commercial for the "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" hitmaker's Adidas X Ivy Park Hall of Ivy collection, which Beyoncé herself shared on Instagram in early December. The two starred alongside a number of other young and famous stars, including the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, Natalie Bryant.
Understandably, Witherspoon was pretty proud of her eldest offspring and shared all the proof on social media. She wrote on her Instagram Story shortly after the commercial dropped, "I spy @avaphillippe and @deaconphillippe in Beyoncé's house," alongside eyes and a bee emoji (via People).
It was only a couple of weeks later that Witherspoon's kids had everyone talking again, as the actor made it a seriously adorable family affair during a movie premiere.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe on the red carpet
"Twins?" That's what everyone was saying (probably) at the red carpet of the animated musical caper "Sing 2" on December 12 when Reese Witherspoon stepped out with her stunning lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe. The two looked more like sisters as both showed off their youthful looks while smiling their way down the black carpet in mini dresses, with Daily Mail even pointing out how similar in age the two looked (Witherspoon is actually 23 years older than her daughter).
While it seemed it was only Ava who posed for snaps alongside her mom all the way down the red carpet, it was very much a full family affair. Witherspoon shared a video on Instagram of her entire brood at the event posing in front of a large poster for the movie, including Ava, eldest son Deacon Phillippe, husband Jim Toth, and their son, Tennesee Toth, who adorably grabbed hold of his mom's hand.
And, just like us, fans couldn't get enough. "My heart so cute!!! Beautiful family!!!" one person commented on the upload with several red hearts, while another wrote, "Omg, Reese's daughter looks just like her!" A third Twitter user wrote in all caps, "THE CUTEST FAMILY EVER." Agreed.
Proving once and for all how she just doesn't age and has always had one of the most gorgeous families going, Witherspoon shared the video alongside a photo taken five years ago at the premiere for the original movie. Adorable!