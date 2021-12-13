Reese Witherspoon And Her Daughter Absolutely Stun Fans With Their Latest Appearance Together

To borrow a line from "Mean Girls," Reese Witherspoon isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. Though she actually seems to look younger every single day, the "Sweet Home Alabama" star is actually a mom of three, welcoming her daughter, Ava Phillippe, in 1999, and son, Deacon Phillippe, in 2003, both with her former husband, Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon then made it a sweet three-peat when she welcomed her youngest son, Tennessee Toth, in 2012 with her second husband, Jim Toth.

So cool is Witherspoon and her kids that Ava and Deacon have actually worked with Queen B herself, none other than Beyoncé. The genetically blessed duo popped up in a commercial for the "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" hitmaker's Adidas X Ivy Park Hall of Ivy collection, which Beyoncé herself shared on Instagram in early December. The two starred alongside a number of other young and famous stars, including the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, Natalie Bryant.

Understandably, Witherspoon was pretty proud of her eldest offspring and shared all the proof on social media. She wrote on her Instagram Story shortly after the commercial dropped, "I spy @avaphillippe and @deaconphillippe in Beyoncé's house," alongside eyes and a bee emoji (via People).

It was only a couple of weeks later that Witherspoon's kids had everyone talking again, as the actor made it a seriously adorable family affair during a movie premiere.