Rihanna Gives Glimpse Inside Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Plans

Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with. Besides topping music charts with iconic hits, she's attained immense success with her lingerie line Savage X Fenty. Although the singer-turned-makeup-mogul hasn't come out with an album since 2016, she went back in the studio to record "Lift Me Up," (released in late October) for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack. She's also been busy with her clothing brand, as Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 premieres on November 9, per Vogue. As far as her personal life, Rihanna is also a new mom to a son, who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

Amidst these exciting personal and professional endeavors, Rihanna will also be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. At her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premiere, she told Entertainment Tonight, "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that." She admitted to the pressures, adding, "But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right." Of course, fans are already gearing up for the show and are anxiously waiting to know what a 2023 Rihanna performance will be like.