Rihanna Gives Glimpse Inside Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Plans
Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with. Besides topping music charts with iconic hits, she's attained immense success with her lingerie line Savage X Fenty. Although the singer-turned-makeup-mogul hasn't come out with an album since 2016, she went back in the studio to record "Lift Me Up," (released in late October) for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack. She's also been busy with her clothing brand, as Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 premieres on November 9, per Vogue. As far as her personal life, Rihanna is also a new mom to a son, who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.
Amidst these exciting personal and professional endeavors, Rihanna will also be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. At her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premiere, she told Entertainment Tonight, "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that." She admitted to the pressures, adding, "But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right." Of course, fans are already gearing up for the show and are anxiously waiting to know what a 2023 Rihanna performance will be like.
Rihanna wants to celebrate her beloved discography on the Super Bowl stage
When it comes to live shows, Rihanna knows how to deliver an epic production. Though she didn't spill too much tea on her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show plans, she did give a little teaser, telling Entertainment Tonight at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, "I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I've made." As Rihanna's last album was released in 2016, it's tough to predict what songs the star could be performing. However, she did reveal that "new music [will drop] way before the Super Bowl."
Rihanna also let fans in on another secret regarding her Super Bowl performance. When asked if she plans on flaunting her new Savage X Fenty looks in the Halftime show, she told People, "Whether you see it or not, Savage will be on the body, girl!" February 12, 2023 can't come soon enough.