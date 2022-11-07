Ivanka Trump Provides Proof That Tiffany Trump's Wedding Plans Are On The Right Track
It's wedding season for Tiffany Trump! She's celebrating her impending nuptials to Michael Boulos, heir to the billion-dollar Nigerian trading company Boulos Enterprises. Of all the places, Trump met Boulos in Mykonos, Greece, per People, at Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. Things blossomed between the couple and Boulos proposed in the Rose Garden at the White House in January 2021, just before her father, former President Donald Trump, ended his presidency term.
As time went on during their engagement, wedding plans changed. Page Six reported that the couple planned on getting married in Mykonos but later switched venues and opted for her dad's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair," an insider told the outlet. The date for Trump and Boulos' wedding is November 12, 2022. Naturally, she had an equally lavish bridal shower leading up to it.
Tiffany Trump celebrates with the other Trump women
Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind and brilliant sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower 🌸🌺🌸 pic.twitter.com/igem5de4Zb— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 7, 2022
Tiffany Trump and the rest of the Trump gals celebrated her bridal shower in Florida in early November 2022. Half-sister Ivanka Trump posted a photo of the event on Twitter, with a pretty photo including herself, Tiffany, and Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump. "Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind and brilliant sister [Tiffany] at her bridal shower," Ivanka captioned the photo. In a funny fashion accident, both Lara and Ivanka wore white dresses with blue flowers by Reformation; they weren't exactly the same but they were very close.
Lara poked fun at their matching outfits by writing on Instagram Stories, "Ivanka Trump and I did not plan these dresses" (via the Daily Mail). Meanwhile, Tiffany wore a white lace dress and rocked her $1.2 million dollar engagement ring. Kimberly Guilfoyle was also at the party, but instead of matching dresses, she wore a flower headband. Everyone was decked out to the nines. And most importantly, Tiffany looks very excited about her bright future.