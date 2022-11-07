Ivanka Trump Provides Proof That Tiffany Trump's Wedding Plans Are On The Right Track

It's wedding season for Tiffany Trump! She's celebrating her impending nuptials to Michael Boulos, heir to the billion-dollar Nigerian trading company Boulos Enterprises. Of all the places, Trump met Boulos in Mykonos, Greece, per People, at Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. Things blossomed between the couple and Boulos proposed in the Rose Garden at the White House in January 2021, just before her father, former President Donald Trump, ended his presidency term.

As time went on during their engagement, wedding plans changed. Page Six reported that the couple planned on getting married in Mykonos but later switched venues and opted for her dad's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair," an insider told the outlet. The date for Trump and Boulos' wedding is November 12, 2022. Naturally, she had an equally lavish bridal shower leading up to it.