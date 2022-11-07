How Wayne Gretzky Really About His Son-In-Law Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky, the eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, tied the knot with professional golfer Dustin Johnson in April 2022 after a nine-year engagement, according to Us Weekly. The pair, who got engaged in 2013, was never in a hurry to get married despite being in a committed relationship for years. In 2014, Gretzky opened up to Golf Digest about why they didn't just pick a date and start planning. She explained, "We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all, it's been hard to set a date. It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit" (via Us Weekly).

Although they were never in a rush to say, "I do," the couple started a family together years ago. In 2015, they welcomed their first son, Tatum, into the world, per ET Canada, and two years later, Gretzky gave birth to their second son, River, according to People.

Although Gretzky has seemed happy throughout her relationship, her father has not always been fond of Johnson. The professional golfer was partying hard and reportedly had problems with drugs several years ago, according to the New York Post — which, of course, didn't sit well with Wayne. In 2014, he even threatened to call off Paulina's wedding to Johnson if he didn't get his act together. So, how does Wayne Gretzky feel about Dustin Johnson now?