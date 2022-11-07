LeBron James Has Something To Say About Kyrie Irving's Problematic Social Media Post

LeBron James is speaking out following a problematic social media post made by fellow NBA player Kyrie Irving. On October 27, 2022, the NBA slapped Irving with major consequences over his controversial post on Twitter. Since posting the tweet in question — which included an antisemitic film titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," per Rolling Stone — Irving and his team, the Brooklyn Nets, have pledged donations to charities fighting antisemitism.

But this might not have come soon enough. Athletic brand Nike has ended its relationship with Irving, saying in a statement, "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone" (per ESPN).

Now, James has expressed his thoughts on the controversy, and his response isn't exactly complimentary to Irving, despite the fact that the two played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as noted by People.