Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Daniel Radcliffe's Supposed Twitter Suspension
Even "Harry Potter" fans aren't immune to Elon Musk taking over ownership of Twitter, as fans saw their favorite actor, Daniel Radcliffe, at odds with the new Twitter CEO.
Since Musk officially took over Twitter in November 2022, he has begun transforming the app to his liking. First, Musk stated that Twitter will now have a content moderation council, which will change content on the app, preferably to Musk's liking. Then, Musk also announced that Twitter verifications will now come with a price tag. While many of Musk's new changes came with backlash, the verification change came with the most. According to New Musical Express, following the announcement, users began recreating their profiles to look like a fake Musk account by putting Musk's name and photo on their profile. Twitter users would then use those accounts to chastise Musk and the changes he announced.
But if there was one person who didn't want to hear that backlash, it was Musk. Taking to Twitter on November 6, Musk tweeted, "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Since then, multiple users found themselves unable to access their accounts. And after fans noticed Radcliffe was one of those, fans began speaking out on the apparent suspension and telling Musk why they didn't think it was fair.
Fans thought Daniel Radcliffe was suspended for parodying Weird Al
Staying true to his word, Elon Musk is having no problem suspending parody accounts on Twitter. But after fans thought Musk suspended Daniel Radcliffe's Twitter account, fans were up in arms.
Fans only noticed Radcliffe's apparent suspension after Weird Al Yankovic pointed it out when he tweeted, "Oh no, they suspended Daniel Radcliffe's Twitter account! Wasn't it obvious he was doing a PARODY???" While fans didn't see Radcliffe tweet any parody, it didn't take long before Yankovic riled up the "Harry Potter" fans. Taking to Twitter, fans quickly expressed their disdain for Musk and the suspension of Radcliffe. "Are you f kidding me? Daniel Radcliffe is suspended now? All my favs are getting suspended by a man who has disappointed more women than 'Sex and the City 2,'" one fan tweeted.
Other fans echoed similar thoughts. But in the biggest parody of all, Radcliffe wasn't actually suspended from Twitter. In fact, the star doesn't have social media, per USA Today. Instead, it seems like Yankovic just wanted to cause a stir about Radcliffe's new movie, in which he portrays Yankovic. And what better way to do that than to make a parody of everything going on to grab a little attention? So have no fear "Harry Potter" fans, Radcliffe isn't suspended from Twitter — but if anyone might be, let's just say it could be Yankovic because of this parody he pulled.