Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Daniel Radcliffe's Supposed Twitter Suspension

Even "Harry Potter" fans aren't immune to Elon Musk taking over ownership of Twitter, as fans saw their favorite actor, Daniel Radcliffe, at odds with the new Twitter CEO.

Since Musk officially took over Twitter in November 2022, he has begun transforming the app to his liking. First, Musk stated that Twitter will now have a content moderation council, which will change content on the app, preferably to Musk's liking. Then, Musk also announced that Twitter verifications will now come with a price tag. While many of Musk's new changes came with backlash, the verification change came with the most. According to New Musical Express, following the announcement, users began recreating their profiles to look like a fake Musk account by putting Musk's name and photo on their profile. Twitter users would then use those accounts to chastise Musk and the changes he announced.

But if there was one person who didn't want to hear that backlash, it was Musk. Taking to Twitter on November 6, Musk tweeted, "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Since then, multiple users found themselves unable to access their accounts. And after fans noticed Radcliffe was one of those, fans began speaking out on the apparent suspension and telling Musk why they didn't think it was fair.