Elon Musk Lays Out His Vision For Twitter As New Official Owner

Elon Musk's bid to gain control of Twitter began earlier in 2022 when he started purchasing shares of the social media company almost daily. Per the Associated Press, the tech billionaire managed to acquire 5% of the company's shares by mid-March, setting the stage for him to play a much larger card — a possible acquisition of the platform.

Over the next few months, the Tesla CEO seemed to have mixed thoughts about Twitter. In March, he tweeted his thoughts on whether Twitter — a "de facto public town square" — was taking a serious enough stand for democracy. His interest in the company was well communicated with the board members, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Amid further discussions on whether Musk would join the board, it was finally announced in April 2022 per Reuters that the world's richest man was interested in buying the company for $44 billion.

Per TMZ, the highly anticipated acquisition was a subject of much debate. It was even brought to court, as Musk said he'd abandon the offer after Twitter failed to provide him with information on the number of fake accounts on the platform. However, it all seems to have worked out for Musk in the end. Amid the legal tussle with the company, Musk offered to stick to his proposal of buying the company, with Twitter saying it would close the deal after he sent his offer.