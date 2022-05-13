The Real Reason Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Is On Hold

If there's one thing we can count on from Elon Musk, it's that he'll surprise us. The SpaceX and Tesla mogul — who sold his first video game to a computer magazine before he was even a teenager — shocked everyone in April by announcing his plans to buy out Twitter for $44 million, according to The Washington Post. A prolific tweeter himself, Musk was reported to have bought the platform because he felt it had threatened free speech by rolling out increasingly stricter content regulations.

The prime example? When ex-President Donald Trump was banned from the platform in 2021 for allegedly inciting a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol building. In fact, Musk called the ban a "mistake" during his keynote interview at FT Live's Future of the Car conference in May. "Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are boots, or scam[s], spam accounts ... I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said. "I would reverse the permanent ban."

For his part, Trump has remained adamant that he won't return to Twitter, even if Musk brings him back. "I want everybody to come over to TRUTH — conservatives, liberals, whatever," Trump told Fox News, referencing the social media platform he kickstarted in February. "The response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter." But whether or not Trump returns to Twitter remains a moot point if Musk pulls out of the deal, which he is currently threatening to do.