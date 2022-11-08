Why Waka Flocka Flame And Tammy Rivera Couldn't Make It Work

Upon joining "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" in 2014, rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife Tammy Rivera quickly became fan favorites. The couple, who met in 2011, officially tied the knot in 2014, but postponed their wedding ceremony after the rapper's brother passed away.

The couple went on to land their own reality show, "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka," which now airs on WE tv. In 2019, Waka opened up about their long-term relationship and revealed that they had an instant connection. "[Rivera] was wearing a peppermint dress [and] she was looking so good. It was just her energy and her look," Waka exclaimed during an interview with the New York Post. To which Rivera added, "He told me I was going to be his wife the first time we met."

The pair went on to reveal more candid details about their marriage, including how they were able to overcome Waka's past infidelities. "I have grown from that. I needed to be separated [from Rivera] because I just needed to slow down," Waka said. However, the two were ultimately unable to maintain their relationship and the couple split shortly after.