Nancy Pelosi Opens Up About The Frightening Attack On Her Husband Paul
It has not been a very easy time for Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and her family. On October 30th, the Speaker of the House broke her silence on her husband Paul Pelosi's brutal attack inside their San Francisco home. An assailant by the name of David DePape broke into their home and attacked Paul with a hammer, leaving him with some serious injuries that included a fractured skill and injuries to his hands and his arm, according to the BBC. It was later reported that DePape is someone who has a history of posting conspiracy theories online, as detailed by the San Francisco Chronicle. DePape reportedly said that he was looking for Nancy and had restrained Paul until she got back home. Luckily, Paul managed to escape and make a 911 call in one of the bathrooms of his home.
Paul and Nancy's son, Paul Pelosi Jr., also provided an update on his father's situation. "They are rebuilding him slowly," Pelosi Jr. said, per the New York Post. DePape is currently facing up to 50 years behind bars if he is found guilty of his crimes, reports NPR. And while there's no doubt that the trauma of this is going to take some time to recover from, Nancy recently opened up about the heartbreaking moment that she found out about her husband's attack.
Nancy Pelosi never imagined that her husband could become a target
In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Nancy Pelosi said that she was thousands of miles away in Washington, D.C. when she found out that her husband Paul Pelosi had been attacked inside their home in San Francisco. She said that she was woken up at 5 AM with the news. Nancy admitted that she thought something must have happened to one of her children or grandchildren but was shocked to hear that the news was about her husband, Paul Pelosi.
She said (via People): "For me, this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target, and he's the one who's paying the price. It's really sad because it is a flame that was fueled by misinformation and all of the rest of that, which is most unfortunate and has no place in our democracy."
Nancy went on to say that the incident that happened in her home and the January 6th attack proves the country needs to work towards healing, more so now than ever before. She told Cooper, "It's destructive to the unity that we want to have in our country." But Nancy is keeping her cool, just like she did on January 6th, 2021. In footage that was taken on the day of the Capitol Riots, Nancy was seen looking "calm, focused, and pragmatic," according to the Washington Post.