Nancy Pelosi Opens Up About The Frightening Attack On Her Husband Paul

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Nancy Pelosi said that she was thousands of miles away in Washington, D.C. when she found out that her husband Paul Pelosi had been attacked inside their home in San Francisco. She said that she was woken up at 5 AM with the news. Nancy admitted that she thought something must have happened to one of her children or grandchildren but was shocked to hear that the news was about her husband, Paul Pelosi.

She said (via People): "For me, this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target, and he's the one who's paying the price. It's really sad because it is a flame that was fueled by misinformation and all of the rest of that, which is most unfortunate and has no place in our democracy."

Nancy went on to say that the incident that happened in her home and the January 6th attack proves the country needs to work towards healing, more so now than ever before. She told Cooper, "It's destructive to the unity that we want to have in our country." But Nancy is keeping her cool, just like she did on January 6th, 2021. In footage that was taken on the day of the Capitol Riots, Nancy was seen looking "calm, focused, and pragmatic," according to the Washington Post.