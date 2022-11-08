Madonna's Unusual Online Behavior Continues To Spark Concern

Madonna's latest social media posts have fans confused. On November 3, she shared a video on Instagram of herself lip-syncing the explicit lyrics to "Vent" by Baby Keem. "Alright, wait, b****," she captioned the post. The Queen of Pop also sported bleached eyebrows and a grill on her teeth, which fans had much to say about. "What happened to you? You look like Marilyn Manson or something! Don't shave the eyebrows!" a fan wrote. "I grew up with the Madonna phenomenon in NYC in the 80's. This is not Madonna. This is a desperate attempt at trying to be 'street,' and it's failing miserably. So so not cool and very disheartening," another commented.

Madonna's brief feud with Cardi B also had people talking, per The Root. The songstress implied that she had paved the road for other celebrities such as the "WAP" rapper and Kim Kardashian to flaunt their sexuality. Cardi B did not like being called out and in a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, "...SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F****" The two have since made up, and Madonna shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Cardi B's song, "Tomorrow 2." The 64-year-old showed a close-up of her licking her lips and twerking in front of the camera. "This is just sad," a fan wrote. Another simply replied, "Madonna please." Now, the "Material Girl" singer's most recent post has fans scratching their heads yet again.