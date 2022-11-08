Madonna's Unusual Online Behavior Continues To Spark Concern
Madonna's latest social media posts have fans confused. On November 3, she shared a video on Instagram of herself lip-syncing the explicit lyrics to "Vent" by Baby Keem. "Alright, wait, b****," she captioned the post. The Queen of Pop also sported bleached eyebrows and a grill on her teeth, which fans had much to say about. "What happened to you? You look like Marilyn Manson or something! Don't shave the eyebrows!" a fan wrote. "I grew up with the Madonna phenomenon in NYC in the 80's. This is not Madonna. This is a desperate attempt at trying to be 'street,' and it's failing miserably. So so not cool and very disheartening," another commented.
Madonna's brief feud with Cardi B also had people talking, per The Root. The songstress implied that she had paved the road for other celebrities such as the "WAP" rapper and Kim Kardashian to flaunt their sexuality. Cardi B did not like being called out and in a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, "...SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F****" The two have since made up, and Madonna shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Cardi B's song, "Tomorrow 2." The 64-year-old showed a close-up of her licking her lips and twerking in front of the camera. "This is just sad," a fan wrote. Another simply replied, "Madonna please." Now, the "Material Girl" singer's most recent post has fans scratching their heads yet again.
Madonna's latest TikTok video leaves fans wondering if she's okay
It seems as if Madonna can't stay away from posting bizarre reels on social media. The songstress's latest TikTok video shows her dancing to "L$D" by Luclover in black lingerie and fishnets. At one point, she sticks her tongue out and does her signature twerk. "Starting to scare me now. Like why?" one wrote. "Not gonna like, I LOVE Madonna but this is tragic...." another replied. Some thought the pop icon could do no wrong. "Say what you want about Madonna but she is a legend." One TikTok user compared Madonna to another controversial pop star. "Britney Spears vibe going on. Lol," they wrote.
Many fans wonder if Madonna is just trying to hold onto her youth. She sparked concern in April when she shared a TikTok video of herself looking almost unrecognizable, appearing to have had work done to her face. "Awww Madonna, you were so beautiful naturally, I don't even recognize you," a fan wrote. "What happened to aging gracefully – it's a part of life and it's beautiful," another commented. "Almost don't recognize her! Man when are these celebrities gonna learn to leave their natural beauty alone!" another fan agreed. Madonna is undoubtedly one of the biggest music icons since the 1980s and while fans still love her, many hope her strange videos are just her latest way of expressing herself.