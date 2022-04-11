Madonna's Social Media Videos Are Getting Even More Bizarre
Madonna posted a series of salacious snaps in an Instagram post in November 2021. The "Human Nature" singer railed against the social media platform for previously deleting the photos. "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple," she wrote in the lengthy caption. Madonna posed on a bed in fishnet stockings and lingerie while putting her curves on display in the suggestive set. "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship," the pop star added.
On February 19, Madonna caught the attention of her Instagram followers with another photo dump. Although the music icon was dressed far more modestly than the bedroom set, she caught flack from several fans for using filters, which they believed were done in an effort to appear much younger. "You're an icon...you don't need the excessive photoshop retouching...said with love," one follower responded.
Weeks later, the "Into the Groove" singer again drew the ire of fans with a TikTok on April 4. Madonna sported a sheer top and leaned in close to the camera with puckered lips for the short clip. "This honestly scared me, I'm not gonna lie," one TikTok user replied (via the Toronto Sun). "I've loved Madonna since I was little ... huge fan ... what has she done to herself?" a distraught fan commented. Not long after, Madonna uploaded another video that left several fans perplexed.
Several fans worry about Madonna's behavior
Madonna continued her pattern of uploading head scratching videos to social media when she posted a clip to Instagram on April 11. In the post, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer used a filter that gave her face the appearance of a Bratz doll. She started the vid by licking a cookie. "It's so horrible when you have something in your throat and you don't know what it is," Madonna said to a friend who was off-camera. The pop star showed off her various necklaces and mentioned how several were knock-offs. "But everything about this filter is real ... It's really, really cute," Madonna shouted into the camera. Near the end of the video, she darted her tongue out several times. "I'm finished ... Absolutely no regrets," Madonna added.
Multiple fans voiced their concerns for the musician in the comment section. "Where's the Madonna that I knew and loved for decades? I'm just bewildered at this point," one Instagram follower wrote. "Wow another surgery done – looking even more [alien emoji]," a fan replied. Although there were others who came to the "Vogue" singer's defense. "Uh oh.. Madonna is having fun, how dare she. Let the media and fan outrage ensue," one defender wrote.
In the past, Madonna had mentioned how she believed the social media platform could be home to toxicity. "I think Instagram is made to make you feel bad," she told The Sun in 2019. "People are really a slave to winning people's approvals."