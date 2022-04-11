Madonna's Social Media Videos Are Getting Even More Bizarre

Madonna posted a series of salacious snaps in an Instagram post in November 2021. The "Human Nature" singer railed against the social media platform for previously deleting the photos. "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple," she wrote in the lengthy caption. Madonna posed on a bed in fishnet stockings and lingerie while putting her curves on display in the suggestive set. "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship," the pop star added.

On February 19, Madonna caught the attention of her Instagram followers with another photo dump. Although the music icon was dressed far more modestly than the bedroom set, she caught flack from several fans for using filters, which they believed were done in an effort to appear much younger. "You're an icon...you don't need the excessive photoshop retouching...said with love," one follower responded.

Weeks later, the "Into the Groove" singer again drew the ire of fans with a TikTok on April 4. Madonna sported a sheer top and leaned in close to the camera with puckered lips for the short clip. "This honestly scared me, I'm not gonna lie," one TikTok user replied (via the Toronto Sun). "I've loved Madonna since I was little ... huge fan ... what has she done to herself?" a distraught fan commented. Not long after, Madonna uploaded another video that left several fans perplexed.