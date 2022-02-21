Madonna's New Look Is Shocking Fans

Madonna has always been known as music's Queen of Self-Transformation. However, it's her Instagram transformations that are receiving all the attention lately. In March 2021, the Queen of Pop was called out by TikTok user Amelia M. Goldie for a 2015 photo Madge shared to Instagram, alleging that the singer photoshopped her own head onto a photo of Goldie's body. "I look kewl," Madonna captioned the post. Goldie told BuzzFeed at the time, "I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!" However, Madonna never acknowledged Goldie or deleted the post, despite receiving some fan backlash.

The photoshopping rumors didn't stop there. That April, Madonna posted a slew of Instagram selfies showing off her luxe designer shades, velour green hoodie, and poreless, wrinkle-free skin. From plastic surgery speculation to skin-smoothing digital filters, the "Material Girl" singer's comments section heavily weighed in that she simply didn't need either type of modification. "Too many filters, you don't need it, you are and you will be the queen of pop.....you are and will be a queen even if you are 100 years old," one commenter opined.

Whatever behind-the-scenes magic Madonna is working on her Instagram posts, she sure is keeping up the trend in a late February 2022 announcement about a film project.