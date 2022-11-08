Jennifer Lopez Gushes About The Romance Of Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

When Jennifer Lopez eloped with Ben Affleck in July, and then had another lavish Georgia wedding in August, per Page Six, Lopez couldn't help but unabashedly gush about her happiness. "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights," she wrote to her "On The JLo" newsletter subscribers in September, per Us Weekly. "It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier."

Others, however, began to publicly ponder if J.Lo might change her famous name. "Will she be J-Aff?" wondered StyleCaster. After hinting that she would now be known as "Jennifer Lynn Affleck" to her newsletter subscribers (via Us Weekly), the New York Times published an op-ed where author Jennifer Weiner posited that it was profoundly unfeminist of Lopez to change her name — a practice rooted in sexist 11th century laws around coverture. Yet considering the long road it took for "Bennifer" to get hitched (they were initially betrothed in 2002, but called it off in 2004, only to reconnect again in 2021), the "Waiting for Tonight" singer seems to have ignored the criticism for the most part. Until now.