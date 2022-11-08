Aaron Carter's Friend Has His Own Theory On The Star's Tragic Death

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Aaron Carter died in his Los Angeles home on November 5, according to TMZ. He was 34 years old. The singer was found unresponsive in his bathtub and pronounced dead at the scene once medics arrived. It appears that Carter was at home with just his live-in housekeeper at the time, who discovered his body. Although there was no evidence that suggested foul play, an investigation has been launched to decipher the exact cause of death.

Carter's fiance, Melanie Martin, told TMZ, "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father." She added, "Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Although it's unclear what caused Carter to reportedly drown in his bathtub at home, he has a serious history of substance abuse and was previously diagnosed with multiple mental health issues such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, per NBC News. Just days after his death, it was reported that cans of compressed air and prescription pills were discovered at the scene, according to TMZ. There are several theories circulating online surrounding Carter's death, but one of his good friends recently provided some insight into what he thinks really happened to the singer as the coroner's office continues to investigate.