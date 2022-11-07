Source Explains Which Two Events Weighed On Aaron Carter Prior To His Death

Soon after Aaron Carter's tragic death was announced, many people couldn't help but wonder what kind of relationship he had with his family — and particularly with his brother, Nick Carter. Nick's brutally honest statement about Aaron's death hit home with fans, as a lot of them knew there was more to their relationship than what some headlines offered. Sharing throwback photos of their happier days together, Nick wrote on Instagram, "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," while also adding, "The truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

And while Aaron's relationship with Nick was certainly complicated, his relationship with his sisters Angel and Leslie were no different, either. According to E! News back in 2019, Angel took out a restraining order on her twin brother after he threatened to harm her family. Aaron also made eyebrow-raising claims about his sister Leslie, who died back in 2012, when he suggested that she had molested him as a child. "My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn't on her medications and I was absused [sic] not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old." he said in a now-deleted tweet (via Page Six).

With that said, one source says that there were two particular events that weighed heavily on Aaron prior to his death.