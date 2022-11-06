Nick Carter's Brutally Honest Statement On Aaron's Death Hits Home With Fans
The tragic death of Aaron Carter has shaken fans everywhere. According to TMZ, Aaron was found in his Lancaster, California home, unresponsive on November 5. The multi-talented performer had a career in entertainment for over two decades, however, rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside his brother, Nick Carter, who is in the beloved group, Backstreet Boys. Although Aaron didn't quite achieve the worldwide fame of Backstreet Boys, Nick did his best to assist his little brother in getting his career started. In a way, Nick helped pave the way for Aaron into the music business. According to Billboard, Aaron opened for the Backstreet Boys when he was 9 years old. He later released several albums before he landed a few TV appearances and even made it to Broadway, solidifying his stardom as a teen heartthrob.
The pop sensation was later vocal about his struggles with addiction in his adult years. Aaron even lost custody of his son due to family issues related to his drug use, according to Page Six. Sadly the "I Want Candy" singer lost touch with most of his family over his behavior, with Nick announcing in 2019 that he and their sister Angel filed a restraining order against Aaron, per NME.
In the wake of Aaron's death, Nick's recent post to Instagram is an honest take on the tragic situation as he grieves his estranged baby brother.
Nick Carter shares an emotional tribute to Aaron
Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. In an emotional Instagram post, Nick posted a tribute to the "I'm All About You" singer.
"My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the "I Want it That Way" singer shared while admitting that he's held on to "hope" for a full recovery. "The truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here." In the height of his struggles, Aaron once stated that he had the "most conniving deceiving family" (via Distractify) as they distanced themselves from the singer. Regardless of their challenges as siblings, Nick now has nothing but hope for his brother to be at "peace." He later continued on Instagram, "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know ... Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth."
The tribute, which showcased multiple photos of the pair in their younger years, touched the hearts of many. "There truly are no words for the devil aka addiction. I pray you and your family find some peace in knowing he's finally free of his chains," one user wrote. "You are 100% correct," another commented. "Addiction and Mental illness is the real villain." Nick's bandmate AJ McLean also commented in support, "Love you bro. Always here for you."
