The Tragic Death Of Harry Potter Actor Leslie Phillips
The Harry Potter franchise has lost another great actor. Leslie Phillips, who was the unmistakable voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" movies died at 98 years old, per Deadline. His agent Jonathon Lloyd told the publication that the actor died in his sleep. Phillips had a long and illustrious career that spanned over eight decades, per The U.S. Sun. He was best known for his role in the "Carry On" movies and became known for his catchphrases, "Ding Dong," "Well hello," and "I say." The actor also starred in many television and radio shows, as well as hundreds of films.
Phillips was born in Tottenham, north London, and served as a lieutenant during World War II, per BBC. The smooth-talking Englishman earned him many roles and he was once the highest-paid actor on the West End stage, per The Guardian. He was married twice before settling down with Turkish social worker, Zara Carr at the age of 89, per Daily Mail.
"I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman," Carr told The U.S. Sun. "He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went." The actor was clearly beloved as many of his colleagues are expressing their grief at his death.
The entertainment world pays tribute to Leslie Phillips
Fellow British entertainer Piers Morgan was one of the first to acknowledge the loss of Leslie Phillips. "RIP Leslie Phillips, 98. Wonderful character & superb comedy actor, best known for his what he called his 'lecherous twit' roles in the Carry On & Doctor In The House films with his catchphrases, 'Ding Dong', 'Well, Hello' and 'I Say..' Sad news," he tweeted. Actor Tony Maudsley tweeted, "RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy. And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to). Another English actor, Stuart Anthony wrote, "The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I've ever met. His stories were the best. RIP Leslie Phillips."
Harry Potter Film also expressed their condolences on Twitter. "We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films," they wrote. "His words welcomed each student upon their arrival at Hogwarts and revealed where they would flourish best. He will be very much missed," they stated in another tweet.
Phillips was the voice of the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," per People. The beloved actor leaves behind a large legacy in his acting career.