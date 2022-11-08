The Tragic Death Of Harry Potter Actor Leslie Phillips

The Harry Potter franchise has lost another great actor. Leslie Phillips, who was the unmistakable voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" movies died at 98 years old, per Deadline. His agent Jonathon Lloyd told the publication that the actor died in his sleep. Phillips had a long and illustrious career that spanned over eight decades, per The U.S. Sun. He was best known for his role in the "Carry On" movies and became known for his catchphrases, "Ding Dong," "Well hello," and "I say." The actor also starred in many television and radio shows, as well as hundreds of films.

Phillips was born in Tottenham, north London, and served as a lieutenant during World War II, per BBC. The smooth-talking Englishman earned him many roles and he was once the highest-paid actor on the West End stage, per The Guardian. He was married twice before settling down with Turkish social worker, Zara Carr at the age of 89, per Daily Mail.

"I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman," Carr told The U.S. Sun. "He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went." The actor was clearly beloved as many of his colleagues are expressing their grief at his death.