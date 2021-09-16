Inside Piers Morgan's Television Comeback
Piers Morgan is often seen as a controversial television personality who can't be ignored. His comments, both on air and on social media, usually stir a lot of emotions, like when he was accused of racism, sexism, and bullying — and that was all just in one year, according to the Mirror. But, Morgan says he is who he is and is not one to offer an apology. After he admitted that he didn't believe Meghan Markle's claims that she was struggling with mental health issues, he was criticized both online and off. But that didn't deter him from keeping his stance. "I wasn't allowed to have an opinion that I didn't believe what she was saying even though it was clear to me in real time as I was watching the interview that there were a number of things which just couldn't be true," he said on the Fox Nation show, "Tucker Carlson Today" as detailed in Deadline.
And while Morgan's career was left in limbo the day that he stormed off from the set of his television show, "Good Morning Britain," he continued to share his musings on his Twitter account for his 8 million followers. And that's where he also made a huge announcement about his television comeback. Keep scrolling below to find out what's in store for him.
Piers Morgan is making his television comeback with Fox News Media
For weeks now, Piers Morgan has been hinting that he had something big up his sleeve. And while there was no indication made that he was going to go away (or stay quiet), Piers finally announced his major television comeback — at none other than with the place that helped make him the household name that he is today.
According to Express, Morgan will be joining News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal. Sharing a photo of himself with founder Rupert Murdoch, Morgan wrote on Twitter: "BREAKING: I've gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We're going to have a lot of fun."
As many of his fans can recall, Morgan began his career with Murdoch as a freelancer at The Sun back in 1988, per Yahoo!, before becoming the editor of the now-defunct News of the World in 1994. In 2004, Morgan was fired from the Daily Mirror after the newspaper admitted to publishing altered photos of British soldiers allegedly abusing an Iraqi citizen, per The Guardian. He was later questioned about his alleged involvement in a phone-hacking scandal at the time.
When a controversial figure like Piers Morgan expresses that he's going to have "fun" at his new job at Fox News Media, we can only imagine what he'll say at his new tenure. Stay tuned.