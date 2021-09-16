Inside Piers Morgan's Television Comeback

Piers Morgan is often seen as a controversial television personality who can't be ignored. His comments, both on air and on social media, usually stir a lot of emotions, like when he was accused of racism, sexism, and bullying — and that was all just in one year, according to the Mirror. But, Morgan says he is who he is and is not one to offer an apology. After he admitted that he didn't believe Meghan Markle's claims that she was struggling with mental health issues, he was criticized both online and off. But that didn't deter him from keeping his stance. "I wasn't allowed to have an opinion that I didn't believe what she was saying even though it was clear to me in real time as I was watching the interview that there were a number of things which just couldn't be true," he said on the Fox Nation show, "Tucker Carlson Today" as detailed in Deadline.

And while Morgan's career was left in limbo the day that he stormed off from the set of his television show, "Good Morning Britain," he continued to share his musings on his Twitter account for his 8 million followers. And that's where he also made a huge announcement about his television comeback. Keep scrolling below to find out what's in store for him.