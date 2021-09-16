Why Is Piers Morgan Thanking Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan is a columnist, television personality, and outspoken critic who does not mince his words, especially when it comes to some of the things he's said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Morgan has been one of the couple's biggest detractors this year, especially when he said that he didn't believe Meghan's claim that she experienced mental health issues while she was a full-time working royal at the palace.

"I don't believe what Meghan Markle said — 17 different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. And I don't understand really why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth," Piers said after the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey aired (via the Los Angeles Times).

As a result, Piers left his show, "Good Morning Britain," and an Ofcom investigation was made into his comments. And while you'd think that Piers would be sour over such a turn of events (including his months-long unemployment from television), he's actually thanking Meghan now for all that has happened to him. Keep scrolling to see what he has to say.