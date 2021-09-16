Why Is Piers Morgan Thanking Meghan Markle?
Piers Morgan is a columnist, television personality, and outspoken critic who does not mince his words, especially when it comes to some of the things he's said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Morgan has been one of the couple's biggest detractors this year, especially when he said that he didn't believe Meghan's claim that she experienced mental health issues while she was a full-time working royal at the palace.
"I don't believe what Meghan Markle said — 17 different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. And I don't understand really why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth," Piers said after the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey aired (via the Los Angeles Times).
As a result, Piers left his show, "Good Morning Britain," and an Ofcom investigation was made into his comments. And while you'd think that Piers would be sour over such a turn of events (including his months-long unemployment from television), he's actually thanking Meghan now for all that has happened to him. Keep scrolling to see what he has to say.
Did Piers Morgan actually have something positive to say about Meghan Markle?
While Piers Morgan lost his job and has been criticized on Twitter for his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he's thankful for everything that has happened to him since their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey, per the Evening Standard. According to The Washington Post, Piers was cleared by Ofcom over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, as they weren't in violation of the British media watchdog's rules. What's more, he recently reunited with his "Good Morning Britain" co-host Susanna Reid when he picked up a Television Presenter of the Year award at the TRIC Awards in London, per Metro.
According to the Mirror, when asked what Meghan would think about his win, Piers said, "Honestly, she's been great for my career to be honest with you. I really want to thank her." He also added that his new job is going to be "a lot bigger than 'GMB.'"
If that weren't enough, Piers also shared a photo of him and his former co-host on his Instagram page, captioning it "Back together," as well as another photo of him seemingly leaving his house that said, "Is it going back to work day?" Watch this space, as there's a good chance Ofcom's complaint line will be fired up again in the coming weeks.