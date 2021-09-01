Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan.
As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
The backlash was swift following Morgan's controversial comments. In the wake of an investigation being launched by Ofcom to determine whether or not his remarks were both racist and sexist, as well as particularly harmful to those with mental health issues, Morgan handed in his resignation. Still, it appears Morgan finally got the last laugh. Keep reading to learn about his perceived victory against the former "Suits" star.
Piers Morgan was cleared in the Ofcom investigation
According to Daily Mail, after a lengthy investigation by the U.K.'s communications regulator Ofcom, broadcast journalist Piers Morgan was cleared of any wrongdoing, citing his right to free speech. In true Morgan fashion, he had some rather choice words regarding his perceived win: "This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. In light of this decision — do I get my job back?"
As a result of his clearing, it's reported that ITV's CEO Dame Carolyn McCall is now facing severe scrutiny for her handling the debacle and what some see as her attempt at hampering Morgan's free speech. According to Morgan, McCall essentially bent the knee to Meghan Markle after she allegedly contacted McCall and requested Morgan's "head on a plate." "Apparently, she stressed that she was writing to Dame Carolyn personally because they were both women and mothers – a nauseating playing of the gender and maternity card if ever there was one," Morgan claimed further. "What has the world come to when a whiny fork-tongued actress can dictate who presents a morning television news programme?"
Perhaps now that he's proclaimed himself victorious in his showdown with the duchess, he's gearing up for a new public feud with McCall. Folks, get your popcorn ready.