Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan.

As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."

The backlash was swift following Morgan's controversial comments. In the wake of an investigation being launched by Ofcom to determine whether or not his remarks were both racist and sexist, as well as particularly harmful to those with mental health issues, Morgan handed in his resignation. Still, it appears Morgan finally got the last laugh. Keep reading to learn about his perceived victory against the former "Suits" star.