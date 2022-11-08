Katy Perry Comes Under Fire With Fans After Posting Her L.A. Mayoral Race Vote

Katy Perry gave fans something to roar about after announcing who she was voting for in the Los Angeles mayoral race. In the past, the singer has been vocal about who she has supported politically and has encouraged fans to vote (via Yahoo). The majority of candidates Perry has previously supported have been in the Democratic Party, such as Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton. On several occasions, the "California Girls" singer has even performed for the candidates in hopes to gain morale. With her history of voting, many fans hoped that Perry would vote more democratic-leaning in the Los Angeles mayor vote, but to much surprise, that was not the case.

The Los Angeles mayoral race has been one of the most nail-biting races people have been closely watching. Representative Karen Bass is one of the two Democratic candidates and has backing from President Joe Biden (via Page Six). On the other hand, Rick Caruso, a real-estate billionaire, has been aligned with the Republican Party until 2019. Page Six reported Caruso has also donated to Republican senators and has supported anti-abortion actions.

Perry has advocated for women's reproductive rights and has supported Democratic candidates in the past, so many assumed the singer would lean toward Bass in the mayoral vote. To fans' surprise, the singer revealed that she instead voted for Caruso.