The Tragic Loss Of Ree Drummond's Father-In-Law, Chuck

Ann Marie "Ree" Drummond turned her love of Midwestern home cooking into a multi-million-dollar brand, The Pioneer Woman. It started with a small blog she began writing in 2006. "I had some pictures of my kids I wanted to show my mom, and our email was slow and mean," she explained on her website. "I sat down and started a blog in five minutes and had no vision, plan, or idea. It was a total accident and still is." Ree's life before fame and fortune had been very different. Still, her love of family has always been one of her core values, so it's no surprise she was left reeling by the death of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond.

According to Ree's book, "Black Heels to Tractor Wheels," she'd been a city girl, a self-proclaimed food snob, and a vegetarian when she met her hubby-to-be, Lee Drummond. He was a "fourth-generation cattle rancher" whose family had built a reputation for raising high-quality stock, which Chuck passed on to his sons.

Chuck also constructed Ree's family home, which ultimately launched her career after a couple of much-needed tweaks. "When we moved in, we remodeled the kitchen because we decided we needed to paint a water stain on the ceiling, and six months later, we suddenly had a new kitchen," she shared in a Q & A. Given the significant role Chuck played in Ree's life, it's no wonder she's heartbroken over the tragic loss of her father-in-law.