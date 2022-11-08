Whoopi Goldberg Repeatedly Shuts Down Intense Argument Between The View Co-Hosts

There is never anything short of drama on the popular talk show, "The View." As the midterm elections began to approach, conversations between the co-hosts became more tense and argumentative. The show is notorious for firey political discussions. Recently, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake decided to take a shot at the talk show when discussing her race against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. Hobbs refused to publicly debate Lake, according to the Wall Street Journal but insisted that she had no regrets about her decision afterward. Lake, on the other hand, insisted that she would debate Hobbs anywhere and said "even on 'The View,' and let Joy Behar and Whoopi ask the questions," per Yahoo. Lake infamously denies that Donald Trump truly lost the 2020 election and has strong conservative views, so taking a shot at "The View" was a bold remark.

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of "The View," had a quick response to the comment. "That would be your dream wouldn't it?" Goldberg said on the show. "We don't turn people away," she added (via Yahoo). "Oftentimes they come to sell a book. They don't like to come to just talk to us."

The midterm elections have been a popular topic of conversation on "The View" for the past several weeks, but recently, Goldberg had to repeatedly shut down a specifically intense argument between the co-hosts.