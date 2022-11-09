Britney Spears Shuts Down Millie Bobby Brown's Biopic Idea With One Simple Comment

Britney Spears just loves to use Instagram to get her feelings off her chest, doesn't she?

In a now-deleted post (via Glamour), the "Piece of Me" hitmaker was accused of body-shaming fellow singer Christina Aguilera after uploading a quote previously said by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people." Her caption, however, is where fans believed Spears went too far. "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children ... my dancers ... I mean if I had Christina Aguilera's dancers I would have looked extremely small," she wrote before explaining that her conservatorship left her with no control. As a result, Page Six noted that Aguilera unfollowed Spears on Instagram after the post.

In a new interview with Millie Bobby Brown, the "Stranger Things" actor expressed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she is keen to play the iconic pop star in a biopic. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown admitted. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger ... I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." While Brown is a very talented, young actor with a bright future ahead of her, it seems Spears feels differently about the idea.