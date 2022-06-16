Britney Spears Made Another Bold Move On Instagram

Britney Spears has been taking over social media recently after her dramatic wedding. Spears and her now husband, Sam Asghari, got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot on June 9 at her home in Thousand Oaks, according to CNN. Spears' home was completely transformed to fit the aesthetic of her dream wedding. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple got married in front of a stunning floral backdrop with two large chandeliers hanging above them. They even had a horse-drawn carriage and were joined by some famous friends, including Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Madonna, for the big day.

And while the festivities looked overwhelmingly perfect online, it did come with some drama. Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, successfully crashed the event while live-streaming on Instagram, according to TMZ. The police eventually showed up and arrested Alexander after he got into a physical altercation with the singer's security team. Her security team, who somehow allowed Alexander into the home, were later fired by Spears.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six, "Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt response and good work." He continued, "I'm working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." However, the drama did not begin nor end with Alexander's attempted wedding crash.