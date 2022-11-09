Chanel West Coast Gives Her New Baby Girl An Equally Unique Name

Chanel West Coast is a proud new mom! The MTV star confirmed she was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Dom Fenison back in June. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," she told E! News. "It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings." West Coast gave props to Fenison for being "level-headed" and the perfect balance for her "crazier" personality.

In June, West Coast announced that she and Fenison were having a girl, via her Instagram. The artist posted a video of a gender reveal party and was captured jumping up and down with joy when she found out the sex of the baby.

West Coast and Fenison's baby was born on November 2. "After many hours of labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own," the artist shared in her Instagram story (via People). West Coast shared a snap of the baby sleeping soundly and didn't share the newborn's name at the time. Almost a week later, West Coast finally revealed what she named her baby girl.