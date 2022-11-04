Chanel West Coast Announces Her Daughter's Birth

"Sharon Stoned" singer Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, will now be sharin' diaper duty. West Coast announced the arrival of their baby girl in a November 2 post on her Instagram Story, per People. "Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me," the "Ridiculousness" star wrote.

Just days earlier, West Coast was still partying, sharing photos from a Halloween bash where she was joined by Fenison. She dressed up like a flower child, complete with a floral headband and a wide-sleeved baby doll dress that accommodated her bump. At the party, she hung out with her pals and posed barefoot and pregnant beside a skeleton. Fenison opted for an all-black cowboy costume. "Got dressed up even tho I'm ready to pop lol," West Coast wrote.

The "Greatest Hit" singer and Fenison knew each other long before they coupled up, but sparks flew when they appeared together in West Coast's "Vinyl" music video. Fenison is a model, but his girlfriend told E! that his appearance isn't the only thing about him that she finds attractive. "He's the smartest, classiest, most well rounded human being I've ever met," she said. "He's very stylish, very funny and just your all-around great guy." In June, West Coast revealed that they were about to become parents, telling E!, "It's probably my scariest journey yet." And it took one last scary turn right before her baby arrived.