Body Language Expert Identifies True Emotions Behind Casey Anthony's Interview Facade - Exclusive

Casey Anthony is back in the headlines after Peacock announced that a three-part documentary series titled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies" is set to premiere on November 29. (As you may recall, Casey was initially tried for the gruesome murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, but was later found not guilty by a jury and was released after serving nearly three years in prison. Still, questions surrounded the bizarre case and in the court of public opinion many believed the young mother to be a cold-blooded killer.)

"Why talk to me now when you're not getting creative control?" an interviewer asks Casey in the official teaser for the documentary as Casey fidgets with her hair and smooths her clothing. Great question, no? Still, the series' director and showrunner Alexandra Dean is adamant Casey stands to gain a lot by way of public perception for her participation in the project. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," Dean said in a statement, per Variety. "What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."

But what about all of Casey's nervous fidgeting in the clip of the trailer? Nicki Swift spoke with human behavior and body language expert Mark Bowden to break it all down for you.