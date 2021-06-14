The Strange Way Casey Anthony's Time In Prison Was Like The Shawshank Redemption - Exclusive

The case of Casey Anthony is up there with the OJ Simpson trial as murder cases that captured equal measure of the public's imagination and condemnation. In 2008, Anthony's 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony went missing. From the beginning, her own family suspected foul play after they discovered the family car at an impound lot and told 911: "it smells like there's been a dead body in the damn car."

Casey was arrested shortly thereafter and awaited trial while police made a frantic search for little Caylee. Of course, Caylee was already dead, stuffed inside a bag, and ditched in a wooded area near the family's Orlando, Florida home. Casey would eventually be charged for murder, but her not guilty verdict let to incredible public outrage. She would, however, be found guilty of the far lesser crime of lying to investigators. Her defense team argued Caylee's death was accidental — that she drowned in a pool — and the jury acquitted her.

During Casey's time in prison awaiting both the discovery of Caylee's body and her eventual trial, she struck up an unlikely friendship with a woman named Robyn Adams. Their intimate conversations are now the subject of a fascinating new Lifetime show, "Cellmate Secrets." In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Adams shares just how much their story mirrors an all-time great film, "The Shawshank Redemption."